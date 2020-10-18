Shirley Means

SHIRLEY MARIE MEANS, 81, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 16, 2020.
She was born on August 17, 1939. She was the daughter of William Waitman Robinson and Gladys Robinson Stalnaker.
Shirley married the love of her life Douglas Means on August 9, 1957. They shared a birthday, three sons, and 56 years of marriage. Doug preceded her in death in 2013.
Shirley's greatest love was her family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and mommaw. She not only loved spending time with her family, but was also known for sending love letters and notes expressing her love and support.
Shirley retired after serving many years as a secretary at the West Virginia Attorney General's Office. After retirement, Shirley served as a secretary to various State Senators and was an election poll worker. She was a Christian by faith and a member of South Ruffner Freewill Baptist Church. Shirley loved the beach - whether it be her annual fall excursion or summer family vacations.
She is survived by her sons, Cliff (Peggy) of Charleston, Clay (Trina) of Valley Point, and Tim (Joyce) of Midlothian, Virginia; her brother, William Robinson (Barbara) of Charleston; step-brother, Charles Stalnaker (Judy) of Charleston; grandchildren, Jamie Jarrell (Wes Caruthers), Cassie Means Moore (Ray), Camden Means, Autumn Scott (Dan), Haley Means, Tyler Means (Ashley Tran), and Grant Means; and 11 great-grandchildren, Aiden & Sophie Jarrell; Gabriel, Zachary, Colten, Caden & Carsen Moore; Emma & Nolan Means; and Cambreona & Carlee Caruthers. She also leaves behind several very special nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Shirley was preceded in death by her father, William Waitman Robinson; mother, Gladys Robinson Stalnaker; and step-father, Lawrence Stalnaker.
There will be a walk-through visitation from 12 -2 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.
A private family service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 19, with the Rev. Lee Turley officiating. The burial will follow the service in Robinson Cemetery, Charleston.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed. Temperatures will be taken upon entry to the funeral home.
The family wants to thank the staff of CAMC Memorial MICU, 3 North, and HospiceCare for their love and care.
