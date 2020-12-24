Shirley Moore

SHIRLEY JEAN MOORE (HICKMAN) 68, of Miami passed away December 22, 2020 at home.
She was a homemaker and loved camping on the Greenbrier River. Shirley loved her husband, Bill and her grandchildren dearly.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Hale Ray and Lucille Bobbi Thompson Hickman; brother, Pete Hickman; grandparents who raised her, Jack and Walkie Webb; and a grandson, Blake Chandler.
Surviving are her husband, William 'Bill' Moore; son, Billy Moore (April) of Tornado; daughters, Jodi Moore of Ronda, Lori Noble of Beckley; brother, John Robert Hickman (Kay) of Ronda; and grandchildren, Jayce Jones, Curtis Chandler, Acelyn Moore and Ty Green.
In keeping with Shirley's final requests, her cremation wishes will be honored and there will be no other services.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions be made to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. Charleston, West Virginia 25387.
