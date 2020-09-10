Shirley Mullins

SHIRLEY ANN BARICKMAN MULLINS, 78, died suddenly after a 14 year battle from complications of Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia (WM), a very rare but fatal cancer of the blood stream.
She passed thru this world on her way to be reunited in Heaven with her mother, Helen Ann Taylor Barickman; father, Clair E. Barickman; and her daughter, Danita Gale Mullins.
Shirley was a lifetime member-teacher and spiritual guide for 3 generations of young people at Reamer Gospel Tabernacle. She was a retired employee of the U. S. Postal service with 35 years of service.
She left behind her husband of 59 years, Roger Mullins; and son, R. Stephen Mullins; sister, Connie Blackwell of Indiana; and brother, Claire Barickman of Texas.
Due to COVID-19 there will be no visitation. Graveside service will be 1 p.m., Friday September 11, 2020 at Swank Cemetery, Speed Road, Speed, WV with Rev. Clarence Deel officiating. Matics Funeral Home Inc. in Clendenin is assisting the Mullins Family. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.