Shirley (Null) Jeffries

SHIRLEY ANNE (NULL) JEFFRIES, 76, of Buffalo, went to her Heavenly home on Thursday, April 16, 2020, with her loving and caring husband of almost 60 years, David Emory Jeffries, by her side.
She was a child of God and a devoted Christian. She was baptized in 18 Mile Creek over 65 years ago. She was a member of the Bancroft Church of God Mission for over 27 years.
She was a 1961 graduate of Buffalo High School. Shirley was a loving wife, mother, grand / great - grandmother, and a friend to all. She was the best cook around. If you visited her house, you never left hungry. She would have food, dessert, and coffee ready for you.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Vinton Null and Edna Easter Null; siblings, Electol Hammack, Ovan Null, Osil Hornsby, Leslie "Buster" Null, Glindle Rumburg, Josephine Jividen, Everette Null, Thurman Null, and Aretta Null.
In addition to her husband, David, she is survived by her children, Thomas (Kathy) Jeffries of Indiana, Kevin Jeffries of Buffalo, and Sherry (Dennis) Arthur of Poca; grandchildren, Kristina (Tabs) Jeffries of Pennsylvania, Brandon (Elizabeth) Jeffries of Wisconsin, Molly Arthur of Poca, and Shawn Arthur of Poca; and great - granddaughters, Maeve and Ellis Jeffries.
The family would like to extend a very special "thank you" to Dr. Angela Whitman for not only being our doctor, but our special friend. "You're a keeper!"
A private family graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, with Pastor James Legg and Elder Frank Allen Jr. officiating. Entombment will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. The service will be live streamed on our Raynes Funeral Home Facebook page.
Online condolences may be sent to the Jeffries family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www .raynesfuneralhome.com.
Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.