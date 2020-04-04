SHIRLEY PEARL GREGORY, 77, of Big Springs, passed away peacefully at her home on April 1, 2020. A private graveside service, conducted Saturday, April 4, by Stump Funeral Home & Cremation Inc., Grantsville, W.Va., will be held at the family cemetery in Big Springs. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Saturday, April 4, 2020
Anderson, Hilda - 1 p.m., Walker Memorial Park, Summersville.
Byus, Judith - 2 p.m., Boone Memorial Park, Madison.
Harbert, Eugene - 2 p.m., Little Kanawha Memorial Gardens, Heaters.
Holmes, Mark - 1 p.m., streaming live, see obituary.
Stamper, Beverly - 1 p.m., Pineview Cemetery, Orgas.