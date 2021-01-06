Shirley Peters

SHIRLEY FINNEY PETERS, 7/03/1938 - 1 /04/2021
Shirley passed away peacefully at her residence on January 4, 2021. She was surrounded by family, and special thanks are given to her granddaughter Holly, great-granddaughter Paige and daughter-in-law, Patricia Finney for their care these last months.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Andy Peters; mother, Albenia Caldwell; brother, Ronnie Caldwell; sister, Brenda Raines and brother-in-law Tom Raines. She is survived by sons; Tony Finney, Tim Finney, and daughters; Leigh Ann Finney, and Lesia Finney. She was also blessed with grandchildren: Anthony, Wesley, Carrie, Holly, Kelsey, Dan, and Brian, along with many great grandchildren.
Shirley retired from Union Carbide Corporation and had many accomplishments throughout her life, with her greatest being her world travels. She was fortunate to have travelled to Russia, Egypt, Europe, Alaska, the Caribbean, Tibet, and China, but her most tender travels were to a cabin in West Virginia where the mountains meet the river.
At her request, there will be no service. Chapman Mortuary is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.chpmans-mortuary.com.