SHIRLEY R. DICKERSON, 83, of North Carlsbad, New Mexico, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021 at Memorial Hospital in Las Cruces, NM.
A private graveside service will be held at 3 pm, Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Sunset Gardens Memorial Park, Carlsbad NM, with Rev. James McCormick officiating. The service will be live-streamed and may be viewed at dentonwood.com. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Shirley Dickerson was born September 19, 1937 in Notomine, WV to Ed and Esta (Brown) Dickerson. He moved to Carlsbad, NM in 1965. Shirley worked in the potash mines, retiring after 40 years of service. He played softball with the potash mine teams for many years, as a pitcher. Shirley married Juanita, December 28, 1978. Shirley enjoyed hunting, horseshoes, and vintage cars.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother: Charles Dickerson, sister: Ada May Dickerson Higginbotham.
Survivors are his wife of 43 years Juanita Dickerson; daughters: Bambi Padget and Julie (Stephen) Zitz; sons: Kenneth Dickerson and Timothy (Terisa) Carpenter; 12 grandchildren; 9 Great-grandchildren; brothers: Lawrence Dickerson, Melvin "Butch" Dickerson and wife Wanda; sisters: Nellie Ward and Dollie Holdeman, numerous nieces and nephews.