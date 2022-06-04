Shirley “Shudd” Del Saunders

SHIRLEY "SHUDD" DELBERT SAUNDERS, 93, of Rock Branch, passed a way on Thursday, June 2, 2022 after a short illness.
He was born on June 7, 1928 to the late Offie Allen and Hazel Orie Saunders.
Shirley worked as a self employed contractor for over 30 years. He loved his work and all the people he worked with. He retired from CAMC in maintenance. Shirley was also on the board at WV Home Mission for 35 years. He was a great father, grandfather and a good friend to everyone. Shirley also loved God with all his heart.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Jacqueline Pringle Saunders, who passed away in 2016; and his daughter, Dianna Frazier.
Shirley is survived by her son David Saunders (Patty) of Nitro; sister, Yvonne Jones (John) of Teays Valley; granddaughters, Amy Postalwait (Chris) of St. Albans, Jennifer Wooten (Brett) of South Charleston; grandson, Anthony Mathes (Danielle) of Fraziers Bottom; and four great-grandchildren.
Special thanks to the Genesis Health Care Putnam Center for their special care and love for Shudd during his stay.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, June 6, at West Virginia Home Mission, Nitro. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alzfdn.org
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.