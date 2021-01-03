Shirley Smith

SHIRLEY A SMITH, age 83, of Comfort, WV went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House after a long illness. Shirley was born Sept 18, 1937, in Comfort, WV.
Left to cherish her memory are her children Jimmy (Connie) Smith of Comfort and Marsha (Perry) Smith of Foster; grandchildren Justin (Tami) Smith of Elyria, OH, Sarah (Teddy) Carpenter of Foster and Joshua (LaKrista) Meadows of So Chas; great-grandchildren Layla, Bethany, Maliena, Jayce, Rachelle, and Joshua; her brother Danny (Julie) Adkins of Florida and many nieces and nephews.
Shirley was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jimmie G Smith; her parents, Sebert and Virginia Adkins, siblings Brady Adkins, Marie Adkins, Denvil Adkins; granddaughter Alicia Smith and great-grandson Wyatt Carpenter.
Shirley was a member of Round Bottom Community Church of Peytona. She lived in Boone County most of her life. She enjoyed attending church and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Shirley assisted her husband in their cake decorating business for 30 years. She enjoyed watching cooking shows, travelling and camping and liked to paint. She was a devoted wife and mother and a loving grandmother. A graveside service is planned for Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at 1 pm at Drawdy Cemetery in Peytona, with Reverend Roy Barnette officiating. Please respectfully follow COVID safety guidelines by wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing if you plan to attend. In lieu of flowers you may wish to donate to the church in her memory or to a charity of your choice.