Thank you for Reading.

Shirley Smith
SYSTEM

SHIRLEY SMITH, 84, of Scott Depot, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Hubbard Hospice House, West after a short illness.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Dorothy B. Young Click; sister, Charlene Lovejoy; brothers, Jerry Michael Lovejoy and Dickie Lovejoy.

Shirley was a business agent for the Roofers Union in California and she also served in the US Navy.

She is survived by her daughter, Michele Smith of Scott Depot; grandson, Steven Glynneric Fulstone of Scott Depot; brother, Gary Lovejoy of North Carolina.

There will be a gathering of family and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, Saint Albans.

You can visit Shirley's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share condolences or memories with the family.

Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Smith family.

Tags

Recommended for you