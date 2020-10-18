Shirley Thomas

SHIRLEY EVELYN THOMAS 81, of Charleston passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, October 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
She was the daughter of the late Samuel and Rema Meadows. Shirley was a member of three square dancing groups: Unicorners, Starlite Squares, and Super Plus. She enjoyed hiking with the Kanawha Trail Club and would bring her children along with her. Shirley was a member of the Mountain State Rose Society. She was also a seamstress and quilter. Shirley worked for C&P phone company and was a retiree from Kroger.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Richard Thomas; children, Roger Bare, Jeff Bare (Tracy), and Duane Bare (Tonia); step children, Lisa Shank (Mike) Rick Thomas (Vickie), and Sean Thomas (Kim); grandchildren, Jared, Megan, and Tyler; step grandchildren, Kassie, Brandyn, Hunter, and Katlyn; great granddaughter, Lilly; step great grandchildren, Isabella and Beau; sisters; Alma Lee (Ira), Rilla Elmore (Sam), Dianne Smith (Gale), Leigh Penny Meadows; brother, Samuel Stephen Meadows (Judy); sister in law, Patty Meadows.
A special thank you to Shirley's caretaker Barbara Patterson for her many hours of wonderful care and compassion. In addition to her parents, Shirley is preceded in death by her brother Virgil M. Meadows.
Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 20 at 1 pm at Long & Fisher Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to service. Pastor Danny Kinder will be officiating.
Due COVID-19 masks are required and social distancing practiced. Interment will immediately take place at Floral Hills Garden of Memories.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Kanawha Hospice Care: 1606 Kanawha Blvd W. Charleston, WV 25387.
Arrangements entrusted to Long & Fisher Funeral Home.