Shirley Tinsley

SHIRLEY MAE TINSLEY age 79 of Montgomery peacefully departed this earthly life to transition home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 16, 2020. She was born May 6, 1941 in Eagle, WV to the late John and Cecil Jackson Smith. Shirley spent her life caring for others and being a loving caring grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her children Cathleen Ferguson and Earl Tinsley.
She is survived by her grandchildren Dominic and Theron Coping, Monty, Jonathan and Gabrielle Ferguson; 23 great- grandchildren and a host of cousins and friends.
The family gives a special thanks to Courtney Dayhaw, Dorothy Terell and Pamela Barron for the care provided to their grandmother.
Service will be at 1 p.m., Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Rev. Carl Terrell Sr. officiating. Burial will follow in Meadow Haven Memorial Park at Ingram Branch.
Friends may call one hour prior to service at the funeral home and due to the Covid-19 pandemic masks and social distancing is required.