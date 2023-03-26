Thank you for Reading.

Shirley Waites Dickert
SHIRLEY WAITES DICKERT, age 87, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on February 1, 2023.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 3 - 5 p.m., Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Pawleys Plantation Clubhouse, 70 Tanglewood Drive, Pawleys Island, SC 29585.

