Shirley Waites Dickert May 7, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SHIRLEY WAITES DICKERT, age 87, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.Correction: In lieu of flowers, the correct address to send donations in Shirley's memory is Agape Hospice, Attn: John Edwards, 3009 Church St. Suite B, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Chemistry Hospitals Armed Forces Recommended for you Local Spotlight Jimmy Staats Ranson Bernard Elton Dolin Raymond Harry Browning Edwin Allen “Ed” Trudgen Rodney Lee Holt Lee Ann Casto Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV Cross Lanes native publishing a 'mountaineer mystery' this spring It takes a village to put on a ramp feed Carter Taylor Seaton knows the secret to success Blenko Glass water bottles commemorate St. Albans history Robert Saunders: Hares and heresy on the bunny trail