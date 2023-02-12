SHIRLEY WAITES DICKERT, age 87, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
Born in Columbia, SC, she was a daughter of the late Guy and Frances Waites.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
SHIRLEY WAITES DICKERT, age 87, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
Born in Columbia, SC, she was a daughter of the late Guy and Frances Waites.
Shirley was born and raised in Columbia, South Carolina, and graduated from Dreher High School in 1953. She attended the University of South Carolina, and married Bacil on October 20, 1954. They lived for 35 years in South Charleston, West Virginia, where Shirley was an active member of the Woman's' Club. She loved playing bridge, bowling, and knitting, donating countless quilts, baby blankets, slippers, and toboggans to friends and the South Charleston Heart and Hand charity. She was the 1991-1992 Citizen of the Year awarded by the South Charleston Lions Club. She was also active in the South Charleston Western Little League and coached girls' softball. She impressed the kids, parents, and coaches when she hit a center field home run during the Little League Mothers' game!
After retiring to Pawleys Island, South Carolina, continued her knitting, quilting, and bridge groups, and enjoyed escapades with her beloved YaYa sisters. She was nicknamed the "Professor of Good Times" by one of her daughter's classmates. She loved taking pictures and was the photographer at many events at the Pawleys Plantation clubhouse.
Covid may have kept Shirley housebound for the past couple of years, but she never lost her quick wit and sense of humor. She loved and cared for her friends and family and will be forever held in our hearts. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Waites.
Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Bacil Dickert; children, Deborah (Raymond), Bacil Jr. and Laura Ann (Jim); six grandchildren, Chris (Kobi), Lindsay (Lee) Sarah (Jameson), Jennifer, Brittany and Tom; four great-grandchildren, Lucas, Layne, Brooks and Lyla; and a brother, Julius Durham Waites.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Pawleys Plantation Clubhouse.
Memorial contributions may be made to Agape Hospice 2320 Hwy. 378 Conway, SC 29527.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.