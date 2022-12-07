Shirley (Westfall) Sheppard Dec 7, 2022 19 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SHIRLEY (WESTFALL) SHEPPARD 83, of Spencer, died December 5, 2022. There will be no visitation or service at this time. John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Spencer Funeral Home Shirley John H. Taylor Arrangement Visitation Service Recommended for you Local Spotlight John Roger "Jack" Wilson Donald M. Harmon Barbara Lynn Mosteller Phala Irene Sigmon Justine Andrea Lee Burnett Jonathan Hardman Regina Mae Skeen John Anthony Czenszak John L. “Jack” Burkard Matthew Christopher Allen Trending Now Articles ArticlesWV Department of Homeland Security responding to false active shooter reports at South Charleston High, other area schoolsGirlfriend testifies: Told Smith to 'hurry up' and kill familyWVU Athletics: Baker promoting NIL team shortly after hiringAirport leader seeks advice from legislators on slip that could hinder facility accessWVU roundup: Multiple players entering transfer portal including QB Daniels, per reportNational Guard in jails not sustainable, corrections official saysWV stream gauge network that provides key data to emergency and environmental officials faces funding shortfallGirls basketball: Nitro routs Capital 61-25Dear Abby: Newlywed divides time with wife and co-worker mistressGazette-Mail editorial: Just who is imposing their views on whom? Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 7, 2022 Daily Mail WV University of Charleston implements Virtual Reality Education Laboratory John Warren Davis: A trailblazing educator Ever popular evergreen tree still a family Christmas favorite Remembering Woody: A tribute in pictures Midwives making a comeback in rural communities