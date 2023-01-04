SHIRLEY YVONNE BLAKE WENTZ gained her heavenly reward and had a joyous first day in Heaven on Sunday, January 1, 2023. She died peacefully at her home surrounded by loved ones after a short illness.
She is survived by her daughter Lois Baughman of Hurricane; her sons Harold (Paula) Wentz and David Wentz, both of Charleston, and Amy (Craig) Berner, also of Hurricane. Also left to cherish her memory are her eight precious grandchildren- Heidi (Paul) Cummings, Danielle (Josh) Taylor, Lee Wentz, Blake Wentz, Noah Wentz, Brett Berner, William Wentz, and Leah Berner; and her two precious great-grandchildren, Samuel Paul Cummings and Lilly Claire Taylor.
She also leaves behind one brother, John Blake of Scottsdale, AZ; one brother by heart, Bob (Beulah) Wentz; and four sisters by heart- Betty Moles, Marshia (Roger) Keller, and Myla Norman, all of Charleston and Pat Cox of Dacula, GA. The number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews she loved and cared for was immeasurable.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold "Lee" Wentz; her parents, William Corbett and Roxie Mae Blake; her brother, Bill Blake and sister by heart, Mary Sue; her sisters and brothers by heart, Marjoretta Calfee and Elmer, Elaine Miller and Harlan, June Burkhard and Art, Jewell Peal and Robert, and Betty Walton and Paul. She was also preceded by her brothers and sisters by heart, Ronald "Rooster" and Viva Wentz, Kenneth "Wags" Moles, John Richard and Joan Morrison, Jim Cox and David Norman.
Shirley was a lifelong resident of Campbells Creek and a 1954 graduate of DuPont High School. She attended McMillan Nursing School and graduated with her RN degree in 1957. Her fellow graduates from McMillan are still some of her closest friends today.
After her husband was killed in a mining accident in 1979, she went back to school to complete her education. She graduated from West Virginia State College with a bachelor's degree in Health Education in 1982 and received her master's degree in Adult Education from Marshall University in 1987.
Shirley was a dedicated nurse and teacher, working for McMillan Hospital from 1957 to 1977, and then teaching licensed practical nursing at Garnet Career Center for 23 years until her retirement in 1998. Her former students often described her as "hard, tough, sometimes scary; but the best teacher I ever had."
In 2005, Shirley was awarded the West Virginia Women's Commission Celebrate Women Unsung Hero Award for her healthcare work in the community. Not only has she always been a reliable source of health information for numerous individuals and families in the Campbells Creek community, she calmed minds, eased fears, held hands, wiped tears, whispered encouraging words, and was there for so many with kindness and compassion.
She was a faithful member of Point Lick Gospel Tabernacle and loved to serve the Lord. She has been the pianist, the Church secretary, editor of the church newsletter, taught Sunday School and bible school, a member of the cooking team, and a member of the Nancy Moles Memorial Ladies Circle. She also was very dedicated to her "card ministry," and made sure that sick individuals received a card signed by everyone at church.
Shirley loved children and did not mind having a house full, which she usually did. Her children's friends enjoyed spending the night because she was famous for her silver-dollar pancakes, which she always made with bacon and sausage. The house was usually full of at least five teenage boys, or they were in her car in-route to the next destination. They all loved her beyond measure.
Shirley's grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the greatest joys of her life. She loved to support their activities, whether it was sports, dancing, church, band, and especially academic pursuits. She was blessed immensely to get to spend time with them all.
Her family and friends will miss her ability to diagnose broken bones without an x-ray machine, that fruit salad with the secret ingredient, watching that fiery redhead mow the grass until her face turned as red as her hair, and the way she made you feel like you were the most important person in the world to her (because right then, you were).
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday January 5, at Point Lick Gospel Tabernacle with Bob Brown and Rev. Larry Campbell officiating. The service will be Live Streamed on the Church's Facebook page. Burial will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A visitation with family and friends will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday January 4, at the Church and one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Kanawha Hospice Care 1336 Kanawha Blvd W. Charleston, WV 25387 or Point Lick Gospel Tabernacle 187 Point Lick Drive Charleston, WV 25306. The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements.