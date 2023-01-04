Thank you for Reading.

Shirley Yvonne Blake Wentz
SYSTEM

SHIRLEY YVONNE BLAKE WENTZ gained her heavenly reward and had a joyous first day in Heaven on Sunday, January 1, 2023. She died peacefully at her home surrounded by loved ones after a short illness.

She is survived by her daughter Lois Baughman of Hurricane; her sons Harold (Paula) Wentz and David Wentz, both of Charleston, and Amy (Craig) Berner, also of Hurricane. Also left to cherish her memory are her eight precious grandchildren- Heidi (Paul) Cummings, Danielle (Josh) Taylor, Lee Wentz, Blake Wentz, Noah Wentz, Brett Berner, William Wentz, and Leah Berner; and her two precious great-grandchildren, Samuel Paul Cummings and Lilly Claire Taylor.

Tags

Recommended for you