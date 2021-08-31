It is with great sadness we announce the unexpected passing of SHONETTE LOFTIS, 71, of Charleston, WV on August 27, 2021. Shonette was born August 17, 1950 to parents William "Bill" Graham and Janet Legg Graham of Indore, WV. She was a graduate of Clay County High School and proud of her Clay County Roots.
In October, 1976, she married the love of her life Rodney Loftis. Together they raised their son Rodney, II and daughter Sara. Rodney preceded her in death in May 2010. Shonette worked along side her husband in establishing and building the very successful business of Rodney Loftis and Son Contracting.
Shonette was a very caring soul, quick to speak her mind, very witty and always sure to let you know she loved you.
She is survived by son, Rodney (Karri); granddaughter, Sierra (Hunter) and soon to be born great granddaughter Mckinlee; daughter, Sara Bailey (Erik); grandson, Erik (Taren); great grandson, Griffin and soon to be born great granddaughter Gentry.
Also surviving are brother, Edward "Eddie" Graham, wife Brenda and their family of Clifton Forge, VA; sisters, Sharon Given and her family of Charleston, Peggy Harbour and family of Ironton, Ohio and Pamela O'Brien and her family of Clendenin.
Shonette was also preceded in death by brother, Robert; nieces Kelli Canfield Gilfilen and Kimberly Canfield and infant brother Randolph, as well as her in-laws Betty and Bud Buscher.
A private family service will be held at their convenience with a Celebration of Shonette's life to be announced at a later date.
In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Shonette's name to the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV 25311.