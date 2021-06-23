SIBLE LOUISE HAMILTON, 95, of Summersville, went to be with the Lord on June 13th, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Addie Taylor Rhoadaback and Ray Hughes. She was born in Twenty-Mile on March 24,1926.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Paul Hamilton, brothers David Hughes, Jr. Hughes and Joe Hughes, and sister, Merle Wright.
Louise was a homemaker, member of TOPs, Muddlety United Methodist Church, Summersville Senior Center, Retired Seniors Volunteer Program, and life member of Eastern Star. Louise thrived on community involvement and volunteer work, where she spent time helping others including the American Cancer Society, American Red Cross, community Christmas Store and countless others. She was a past 4-H leader, a Nicholas County Belle and worked many years in the County elections. In her early years of employment she was a founding member of the County Volunteer Ambulance Service and a manager of the Nicholas County Park swimming pool. Many will remember her as a cook at Muddlety Elementary and later at Craigsville and Summersville Elementary Schools.
She is survived by son, Jim Hamilton of Concord, Ohio; daughters, Linda Hayes, of Summersville and Susan (Robert) Hilleary of Summersville; ten grandchildren, Lucy (Bob) Beattie, Lora Hamilton, David (Leslie) Hayes, Paul Hayes, John (Meghan) Hamilton, Denise (David) Richmond, Adam Acord, Amanda (Aaron) Bailey, Robbie (Heather) Hilleary and Mike (Candi) Hilleary; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren, and a great-great granddaughter to be born in September; sisters Rita Thomas and Carolyn Davis; several nieces and nephews and extended family.
A celebration of life service will be held at Muddlety United Methodist Church on Saturday, June 26th at 2pm with Pastor Kenneth Hayes and Pastor Carl Bradford officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Gilboa Community Church, Muddlety United Methodist Church or Nicholas County Veterans Memorial Park pool.
The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville was in charge of arrangements.