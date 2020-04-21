Sidney Augustus Staunton

On the morning of Sunday, April 5th, 2020, SIDNEY A. STAUNTON, loving husband of Azee and father of five children, passed away peacefully at age 89.
Sid was born on November 28, 1930, in Charleston, W.Va., to Frederick and Elizabeth Staunton (affectionately known as Papa and Mudgie). He was a graduate of The Lawrenceville School and Princeton University where he became president of the Cottage Club and the Inter-Club Committee. He served two years in the U.S. Army where he achieved the rank of 2nd Lieutenant, before launching a distinguished investment banking career on Wall Street. His work experience began at the First National City Bank. He then joined the investment firm of Laird & Company where he became President.
Sid was an accomplished tennis and squash player, as well as a collegiate wrestler. He had a passion for the outdoors for working the land and producing prolific and colossal vegetable gardens. When not fixing or maintaining his tools to shop-level precision, he could always be found with a big smile staking his tomatoes, building trellises for his beans, or sifting through his sacred soil for potatoes.
But of all things, his primary legacy will be one of unmatched and tireless devotion to his family. Extending from his immediate family of seven to his large and dispersed extended family, he was never as happy as when, surrounded by any/all members of his clan, he would recount stories, impart his wisdom, hug, laugh and otherwise celebrate the wonders and sustaining bonds of a big happy family.
Surviving family include his beloved wife of 60 years, Azee, and children Sidney, Jr., Jody Mallory (Baker), Stephen (Meg), Jeannie Bean (Chris), and Edward (Cecilia), his 12 grandchildren, as well as sisters Betsy Johnson of Charleston. W.Va., and Fan Ogilvie of Martha's Vineyard, Mass., and brother Platt of Charlottesville, Va.
He was predeceased by his brother, Fred.