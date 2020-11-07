SIDNEY E. OLIVER SR., 81, passed away Friday November 6, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House Charleston after a long illness.
He was the son of the late Clyde "Pete" Oliver and Clara Ann Huffman Oliver. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Madeline Oliver, James Oliver, Juanita Rucker and Bob Oliver.
Sid was a lifelong resident of Clendenin and tirelessly supported his Elk River community, especially its schools. He enjoyed attending games and cheering on all Herbert Hoover Huskies teams, rarely missing a baseball or softball game.
Sid was a member of the Clendenin Advent Christian Church where he served in many other capacities such as Deacon, Sunday School Superintendent and Church Bus Driver etc. He was also a member of Clendenin Masonic Lodge #126 AF & AM, 32 degree Mason with Scottish Rite Bodies and Beni Kedem Shrine. He also served as Past Patron of the Thelma Chapter 24 OES. Sid served on city council from 1971 to 2016. He also served as Mayor of Clendenin.
He is survived by: wife of 61 years, Eva June Oliver; daughters, Carla and her husband John Yaquinta of Bridgeport, WV, Anita and her husband T J Edmonds of Clendenin and J R and his wife Kim Oliver of Pinch; sister, Billie Rose and her husband Bob; special cousin, Bill and Brenda Casto; grandchildren, Tony, Gina, Maggie, Mandy, McKenzie, Kyle and Claire; great-grandchildren, Jimmy, Elsie, Peyton, Ben, Tensley June due in February.
COVID-19 rules will apply. Masks and social distancing will be required.
The visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m., at Matics Funeral Home in Clendenin. A second visitation 1 hour prior to the funeral from 12 to 1 p.m., at the Clendenin Advent Christian Church. The funeral will immediately follow at 1 p.m., at the Church with Pasto Kevin Miller, Pastor Nahum Balser and Deacon John Yaquinta officiating. Burial will be in the Oliver Cemetery Clendenin.
