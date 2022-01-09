SIDNEY RUSSELL JACKSON, 47, of Sissonville passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.
He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend. He always thought that one thing that made him unique was that he was born to a military family on Incirlik Air Force Base in Adana, Turkey and lived in several different areas before their final base at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, California where he graduated from Vanden High School and then went on to U77 for diesel mechanics
He is preceded in death by his father; Gary Jackson, maternal grandparents; Ruth and Sidney Simmons, paternal grandmother; Virginia Engle, and uncle; Earl Givens.
Sidney is survived by his loving wife; Jennifer Jackson, sons; Thomas Jackson, and Christopher Chaffin, daughters; Kaitlin Chaffin, and Brittany Chaffin, mother; Rosalea Jackson, brother; Matthew (Mary) Jackson, paternal grandfather; Russell Engle, aunts; Linda Given, Sherry (Pete) Turcic, Donna (Mick) Samples, cousins; Billy Morehead, and Kellie Morhead, nephews; Dakota, Jonathan, Dylan and Avery.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Brace Cook officiating. Burial will follow at the Massey Cemetery in Winifred.
Visitation will be Tuesday, January 11, 2022 from 6 - 8 p.m., at Hafer Funeral Home.