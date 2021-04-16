Sidney Terrance Ford

SIDNEY TERRANCE "TERRY" FORD suddenly departed this life on April 1, 2021. He was born on May 21, 1951, in Acme, WV, to the late Betty Lee Ford Belle.
Terry served in the US Marine Corps and was a former employee of Charleston Area Medical Center - Memorial Division and was a member of Faith Cathedral of Praise. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Lee Ford Belle, two sisters, Colinda M. Scott, and Velma J. Calloway; one brother, George M. Ford.
Surviving are 2 sisters, Beverly A. Wilson, Columbus, OH and Danita G. Stinson, Fort Lawn, SC; five brothers, Ronald L. Ford (Florence), Charleston, WV; John W. Ford, Charleston, WV; Eric G. Ford, Cross Lanes, WV; Bishop Gordon D. Ford (Mary), Cross Lanes, WV, and David E. Ford, Charleston, WV.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held on April 17, 2021 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 with visitation at 11 a.m. and memorial service at 12 Noon.
As per Terry's request, the body has been cremated. Repass for family and friends will follow at the funeral home. Facial masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. Condolences can be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.