SILAS LEON SATTLER, 70, of Clay, passed away Mon. July 20, 2020. Military graveside services will be held Fri. July 24, 11 a.m. at Sattler Cemetery, Widen Ridge Rd. Clay. Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton in charge of arrangements.
