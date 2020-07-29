Silvie (Skidmore) Isaacs

SILVIE MAE SKIDMORE DUNCAN ISAACS, 83, of South Charleston, passed into the loving arms of her Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House after a long illness.
She was born on December 6, 1936, in Braxton County, the daughter of the late James Harlan and Dollie Gay Davis Skidmore. She was a retired lab technician, homemaker and community worker.
After graduating from Washington District High School in 1954, she married the late John Lee Duncan. To that marriage were born Robin Lynn Duncan Kendall (Andy) of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, Debra Leigh Duncan of Belle, and Barbara Jean Duncan Bowe (Ronald Dee, II) of South Charleston.
Silvie was widowed at age 23 when John Duncan was killed in a plane crash while serving his country in the U.S. Air Force. Upon her return to West Virginia, she later met and married Renny V. Isaacs Jr., who passed away in 2007. That marriage produced son Paul R. Isaacs Sr. (Marsha) of South Charleston.
Left to cherish the memories of their Nana are 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Silvie is also survived by her brother, Lambert G. Skidmore (Reba) of South Charleston, and brother-in-law, Ray F. Isaacs (Ruth) of Gallipolis, Ohio, along with five nephews and one niece.
Service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek, with Reverend Alan Kim Webster officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Memorial Park in South Charleston. The family will receive friends one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., W., Charleston, WV 25387.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been caring for families since 1950.