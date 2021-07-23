URSULINE SISTER MARY BRENDAN CONLON, 93, died on July 16, 2021, at Nazareth Home-Clifton. A native of Cumberland, Maryland, she entered the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville in 1946. In 1982 she succeeded Ursuline Sister of Louisville Thecla Shiel as director of Christian Help, Inc., in Morgantown, West Virginia. Sister Mary Brendan founded Christian Help, Inc. in Mingo County, West Virginia, in 1994, and served that ministry to the needy until her retirement in 2010. She also served as a campus minister at West Virginia University's St. John Parish and on the faculty of Saint Francis de Sales School.
In recognition of her work at Christian Help, the Jenco Foundation in 2006 awarded her the Community Leader Initiative Award for her "visionary leadership in Appalachia." In 2008 the Catholic Committee of Appalachia awarded her the Bishop Sullivan Award for "26 years of working for the voiceless and economically poor of Appalachia." In 2009 she was the recipient of the Dr. William and Budd Bell Award from the Community Transportation Association of America for establishing accessible transportation "to seniors and low-income residents of Mingo County."
Sister Brendan earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in English from Creighton University, Omaha, Nebraska, and a master's in theology from Jesuit Wheeling (WV) University. Sister Brendan is survived by several nieces and nephews, as well as her community of Ursuline Sisters and Associates.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., on Sunday, July 25, in the Motherhouse Library with Vigil at 7 p.m., The funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., in the Motherhouse Chapel on Monday, July 26, with burial to follow in St. Michael Cemetery. The funeral Mass will be livestreamed on our Facebook page Monday, July 26, at 11 am ET: https://www.facebook.com/UrsulinesLouisville.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Christian Help of Mingo County, PO Box 1257, Kermit, WV 25674 or the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville, Mission Advancement Office, 3115 Lexington Road, Louisville, KY 40206.