Sister MARIA PORTER, CSJ, passed peacefully with her sisters at her side at Mount St. Joseph on July 31, 2020.
She was born Lois Jean Porter, daughter of Edward and Ella (Trautwein) Porter. Her parents and sister, Patricia Wilson preceded her in death.
She is survived by two nephews, Charles Wilson and James Wilson. Sr. Maria (known in religion as Sr. Maria Goretti) entered the Congregation of St. Joseph in Wheeling in 1950. She earned a bachelor's degree in education from Duquesne University and certificates in Remedial Reading and Early Childhood Education from West Virginia University. Sr. Maria started many kindergarten classes in Catholic schools within the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston. She served God's little ones for many years in Wheeling, Clarksburg, Fairmont, Huntington, Moundsville and Bristol, VA. She also worked for Ohio County in their Remedial Reading Program. Sister Maria served for many years as the head of the kitchen and later as the receptionist at Mount St. Joseph. She was an avid promoter of the 30 annual Spaghetti Dinners and Craft sales. Sr. Maria was a staunch WVU fan and followed all Mountaineer sports. She had a special love for the United States of America, the flag and she wore red, white and blue often. She also dearly loved animals. During her later years, Sister Maria was a positive, prayerful presence to the staff and other sisters. She always enjoyed visitors, especially the young and the young at heart. Four-legged visitors brought a wonderful smile to her face.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services currently are not open to the public.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date when guests can attend.
Arrangememts handled by Altmeyer Funeral Home, Wheeling Chapel, 1400 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV 26003.