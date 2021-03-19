SISTER MARY PELLICANE, co-founder of Cenacle Retreat House which is now called the W.Va. Institute for Spirituality (WVIS) in West Virginia's capitol city, died Wednesday, March 17. She was 99 and this month marked her 75th year in the order of the Religious of the Retreat in the Cenacle.
"My mentor, Sister Pellicane, loved God and imitated Mother Therese Couderc, who saw goodness everywhere" said Sister Carole Riley, WVIS executive director and former staff of Charleston Cenacle.
Mary Pellicane grew up in Brooklyn and Queens, one of five children of a Sicilian immigrant father and a mother whose family also hailed from Sicily. She grew up a tomboy who also loved to dance, from ballet to the Lindy Hop, and later found work in Greenwich Village as an expediter for an electric company.
At age 22, she attended her first retreat at the Ronkokoma, N.Y. House of Our Lady of the Retreat of the Cenacle, where a friend had joined. As she undertook more visits, the pace and quietude of life there attracted her, she recalled in a 2016 Gazette-Mail profile. "Around the grounds, you would see people walking silently and maybe saying the rosary. It was just a sense of harmony for me."
Against her parents' wishes, she joined the semi-cloistered order at age 24. As a Cenacle sister, her spiritual journey would take her from Boston to New Zealand, Pittsburgh to Rome, Lower Manhattan to Rochester, New York. Then, ultimately, to a final landing in West Virginia's capital city.
Over the years, streams of people would seek her out at Cenacle retreats or one-on-one for spiritual direction and guidance. Even though she began her religious life in a quiet order, her life didn't end up entirely in silence, she said. "I ended up listening to people my entire lifetime."
People who come for retreats to the West Virginia Institute for Spirituality often "don't know how far away from themselves they are," she said of the experience.
"We're all very spiritual people, whether we're so-called 'religious 'people or not. Anybody who thinks or who loves - knowing and loving is the basis of our lives. If you're looking to find happiness, those are two things you are looking for. So, to go away and stop the noise and wait - if you wait, it comes. Sometimes in two weeks, two months, two years. But sometime."
Memorial Liturgy, September 25, 11 am at Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral, in person and live-streamed. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the WVIS by visiting http://wvis.org or calling 304-345-0926.