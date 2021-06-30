SMSgt David Ray Strickland

SMSgt. RET. DAVID RAY STRICKLAND 79, of St. Albans, passed away on June 27, 2021.
He was born March 8, 1942 in Charleston, to the late Henry Ray and Lucy Keller Strickland. He is also preceded in death by his son David R. Strickland II.
David served his country retiring from the Air National Guard. He worked for many years as a loadmaster.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Patricia Strickland of St. Albans; daughter, Dawn Knight of Charleston; son, Mark Strickland (Laura) of Chesterfield, VA; 7 grandchildren, Stephanie Legg (Ben), Krystal Strickland, Nathan Strickland, Alexis Strickland, Caitlin Strickland, Allison Abrams and Ashley Abrams; 3 Great-grandchildren, Isaac Legg, Dylan Legg and Jackson Legg; and many other extended family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, with Pastor Mike Long officiating. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. You may visit with the family from 1 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home.
You may visit David's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share condolences or memories with the family.
