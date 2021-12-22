SOLOMON ATHLIC MULLINS, 95, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.
He was born on March 26, 1926, in Charleston, to the late Lewis Mullins and Myrtle Harless. He was a Christian and was baptized in the Kanawha River when he was 13.
Solomon graduated from North Carolina State University in 1977 with a degree in law enforcement, received a Certificate of Achievement from Kanawha County Park Police in 1982 and graduated from the West Virginia Police Academy in 1985. He worked for the Kanawha County Parks and Recreation for 23 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-mother, Mary Ann Mullins; and sisters, Evelyn Hill and Ruby Proffitt.
Solomon is survived by his wife, Helen; three children, Paul Mullins and spouse Pam of St. Albans, Rusty Mullins and spouse Susan of Colorado Springs, CO, and Diana Robinson and spouse Charles of Charleston; grandchildren, Jeremy Moffett of Charleston, Sarah Hall and spouse Josh of Norfolk, VA, Bri McKoy and spouse Jeremy of Washington, DC, Caitlin Mullins of Colorado Springs, CO, and Ben Mullins of Auburn, WA; great-grandchildren, Matt Hall of Norfolk, VA, Kaelyn McCormack and spouse Jeremy of Virginia Beach, VA, and Nate Hall of Norfolk, VA; and brother, Norman Mullins of TN.
An outdoor memorial service at Coonskin Park, Charleston will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.