SONDRA HARRAH MEADOWS, 80, of Charleston, passed away on July 28, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital of natural causes.
She was born on April 5, 1940, in Ansted, to the late Burton Harrah of Marion, Ohio and Loretta Harrah of Charleston.
Sondra attended Stonewall Jackson High School and worked for the West Virginia State Government for more than three decades.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Stanley Harrah of Mineral Ridge, Ohio; and her beloved son, Richard Meadows of Charleston.
Sondra is survived by her brother, John Jay Harrah of Charleston; sister, Nancy Harrah Humphreys of South Charleston; grandchildren, Michael Meadows of Charleston, Ashley Mann of Summersville and Kimberly Humphries of Dunbar; many beloved nieces and nephews; and close family friends, Bruce "Dinky" Pauley and Crystal Wallace.
There will be a private celebration of life held for her family.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.