SONDRA "LEE" RICE, 59, of Hurricane, WV, passed away along with her life partner, Laurie Ann Hall on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, WV, with Pastor Chris Cologrosso and Rev. R. W. Hall officiating. Burial will follow at the Thompson Cemetery at Genoa, WV.
Lee was born April 12, 1961 in Ohio, a daughter of the late James Edward and Shirley Thompson Peters. Lee was a truck driver for CRST Logistics. Two brothers, Jamie and Darrel Peters also preceded her in death.
Survivors include two sons, Trinity "T.D." Rice (Melissa K.), and Jeramy Shane "Jerz" Rice (Heidi); her grandchildren Tristan, T.D. Jr., Sherman, Matthew, Shelby, Harlee, Eden, Dakota, and Ethan, and great-grandson Noelan James; a brother, Glenn Peters (Patti) of Richlands, NC; great uncles and aunts, Roy Thompson, Jr. (Fern), Dicey Thompson, James "Bub" Runyon; and life-long friend, JoAnn Chainey, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Morris Funeral Home. The family wishes to extend special thanks to Hugh Ekberg and CRST Company, Kim Kuhnle & Kuhnle Brothers Trucking of Newbury, OH all of her family and friends who have offered their support, and to Morris Funeral Home.