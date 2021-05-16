SONDRA LEE SAMPLES, age 79, passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Hendersonville, TN, after a long illness. Sondra was born on August 9, 1941, in Charleston, WV, to the late Walter and Emma Sleeth. After graduating from Dunbar High School, Sondra went on to earn her Bachelor's degree from Morris Harvey College in 1963, where she was a member of the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority. She was an avid reader, a fan of science fiction, and loved pop music. Sondra was retired from the State of WV where she worked for many years in the Dept. of Health and Human Resources.
She is survived by her son, Scott Travis Samples; daughters, Tara (Daniel) Thompson and Tracy (Sean) Wilson; and grandchildren, Ella and Jake Thompson. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Samples was preceded in death by her husband, Randall, and sister, Nora Murray.
A celebration of life event will be scheduled for Sondra later this summer.
