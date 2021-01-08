As the surviving son of SONJA A. SCHACHT, I will recount a life taken too soon by the ravages of Covid at the age of 72. She was a proud veteran of the US armed forces and retired after 25 years of service. She loved the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team and would frequently serve as an usher. Soon after moving to Tucson, she made new friends at The Frozen Cactus where she would watch the games. She loved food but almost always remarked that it needed more sauce. She loved to travel and often reflected warmly on time spent in Germany, Hong Kong, and Hawaii.
Granny is survived by a rich array of close relatives scattered between Arizona and West Virginia. Her son (Dale), daughter-in-law (Karen), and granddaughter (Sophia) resided near her on the east side of Tucson. The proximity allowed frequent impromptu visits. Two sisters and a brother, Ruth, Mary, and Jimmy, are bereaving near Charleston, WV. Her passing left behind a number of grandchildren and many nieces and nephews in various parts of the country. Other important people in her life can be found in Lincoln, NE. Thank you, Julie and Delores, for everything.
In lieu of flowers, we are asking that you make a contribution to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.