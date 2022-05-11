SONJA FAYE BARNETT, age 83, of South Charleston, WV passed away on Thursday January 13th at Hubbard Hospice House from complications of Parkinson's Disease.
Sonja was born on September 10th, 1938 in South Charleston, WV, daughter of James Delbert (Pop) and Macel Harold. Sonja was the youngest of 6 children and in addition to her parents was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Barnett; sisters Belva Holland, June Young, Jean Isaac, Beatrice Annette Johnson and her brother James "Bucky" Harold. She is survived by her sons Troy of Cross Lanes (Rhonda Robbins), Todd of Charlottesville VA (Meredith Montague) and Monty of South Charleston (Lisa). She is also survived by her 6 grandchildren Jenna, Wyatt, Flora, Evangeline, Roscoe and Louise.
Sonja's mother always told her if you put a hat on a fencepost she would make a friend of it and that was very true. She had lots and lots of dear friends. You could often find her sitting on her back porch or in her kitchen with a cup of coffee talking with a friend. She worked in retail through the years at McClung & Morgan in South Charleston, Macy's and Stateside in the Charleston Town Center.
She was a great cook and was known for the wonderful brownies she often made and gave to people.
Sonja was a Christian and was baptized. We look forward to seeing her and our dad again soon.
The family would like to thank Calena Durrough for the outstanding care she gave our mother in her final months. We would also like to thank Kelli Shannon who was like a daughter to our mom and spent hours over the last several months simply holding our mother's hand, praying with her and reading scripture to her. Special thanks also to Carol and Butch Moore, Rhonda Robbins and Curtis and Connie Goins for the many meals they provided.
A celebration of her life will take place on Sunday, May 15 at 2 p.m., at Café Appalachia on D Street in South Charleston. There will be a service from 2 to 2:30 p.m., for those who would like to attend and the family will receive friends from 3 - 5.
Snodgrass Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Donations may be made to Pollin8 at Café Appalachia.