SONNEY LEE
MARTIN, 49, of Sissonville, WV., unexpectedly passed away on June 27, 2021.
Sonney is survived by parents, father Robert Martin of Ohio and mother Shirley Terhaar of Indiana; sister, Dianna Johnson of Indiana. His wife Billie Jo Martin (Slater), his children; Jameson Landers II (Amber), of Charleston, Dustin Martin and Brandon Martin of South Carolina, Jessie Landers of Charleston, Kennedy Jean Martin of charleston; granddaughters, Paisley, Mayci, and Addison.
Sonney was an industrial electrician by trade and a superintendent of MMR group.
Sonney was a people person, he loved to educate and his motto was: "There is nothing you can't do if you put your mind to it." He was competitive by nature and he had a love for cars especially Nascar. He had a lot of knowledge, which he would research and pass down to others. He had a way about him, he could light up any room, he was a talker and everyone gravitated towards him. He was a hard worker, a family man who loved to cook and go to family gatherings. He was in his work boots 90% of the time.
Billie Jo Martin and Sonney started out as Junior High sweethearts that reunited in life and enjoyed many years together.
He will truly be missed by everyone and we will see him again in heaven.
"You are our person in our life."
There will be no ceremony at this time, we will have a Celebration of Life to follow at home.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Protect Every Child Organization or your choice of any Child Advocacy group.
"Sonney, You will always be my endless love." Billie Jo.