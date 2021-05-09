SONNY RUSSELL TABOR, 79, formerly of Elkview passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021 after a series of physical issues at Advent Medical Health in Deland, FL.
Sonny was self-employed as an Exxon dealer for 20 years then had his own garage. He enjoyed fishing, camping, boating, and touring the United States on his motorcycle with his beloved wife, Donna "Jeannie" Beall Tabor of 60 years. His sense of humor was contagious, and he was great at gardening, photography, and cooking.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Josephine (McDonough) Tabor and his daughter, Teresa Jean Tabor (Hammonds).
In addition to his wife, he is survived by many family members including daughter, Donna Lucas of DeLand, FL. son, Jesse Tabor of Charleston, daughter, Robin Tabor of Charleston; sister, Regina Anderson of Wallback, WV; two grandsons, Sean Stewart and Russell (Alyssa) Lucas, four granddaughters; one great granddaughter Addalyn Lucas.
Graveside service will be Monday, May 10, 2021 at 1 p.m., at Elk Hills Memorial Park, in Charleston, WV.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association.
The family would like to thank everyone for all their prayers and Hafer Funeral Home for all their assistance.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.