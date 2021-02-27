SONNY WON FOGG, 47, of Dunbar, departed this life on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital after a long, courageous battle with COVID-19.
Sonny is survived by his beloved wife, Amy Fogg. Sonny and Amy met in 2016, fell in love, and spent four years building a wonderful life together. Married on August 15, 2020, their love was genuine, beautiful, and centered in their Christian faith. Sonny often reminded Amy of God's promises and believed their relationship was a living testament of God's promise to "restore what's been broken and change it into something amazing (Joel 2:25).
Also surviving are Sonny's parents: Carson and Candy (Hwang) Fogg of Buckhannon; children: Michaela and Bronson Fogg of Jacksonville, FL and Sophia Fogg of Smithfield, VA; stepchildren: Maclaya Hill of Parkersburg and Cade Hill of Dunbar; brother, Dr. Jason Fogg (Theresa) and nephews: Colson, Makson, and Quinson and niece, Carys Fogg, all of Lexington, KY.
Sonny was a member of South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene where he and Amy spent some of their best moments worshipping God and serving together in ministry. Sonny also served as a leader in local Celebrate Recovery ministries. Sonny's love for people was profound and mirrored his relationship with Jesus Christ.
A graduate of Buckhannon-Upshur Highschool (class of 1991), Sonny went on to study at West Virginia University before entering the U.S. Army Reserves. His career of 22 years was with Telecommunications of WV/Frontier Communications where he worked as a cable splicing technician and central office technician.
Sonny loved life. He enjoyed WVU football, camping, hiking, fishing, and riding motorcycles. His favorite times were spent traveling with his wife and kids.
Sonny's vibrant and impactful life was cut short by the tragedy of COVID-19. Amy wishes to express special thanks to J.W. Martin, Critical Care Nurse at CAMC Memorial Hospital, who provided extraordinary medical care for the 38 days Sonny received aggressive life-saving treatments. Additionally, Amy extends heart-felt thanks to Pastors Kent Estep, Kyle Stotts and Jennie Miller for assisting during this time of loss; as well as to the SCNAZ Prayer Team for their constant prayer support over the past two months.
A time of visitation will be held on Sunday, February 28th from 1:00-3:00pm at First Church of the Nazarene, 4923 Kentucky Street, South Charleston. (COVID-19 protocols including mask wearing and social distancing will be followed.) Memorial Service will be live-streamed at www.scnaz.com on Sunday, February 28th at 3:30 pm. Due to COVID-19 limitations, only family and invited guests may attend the service.
And on Monday, March 1st, a memorial gathering will be held at Living Word Church of God in Buckhannon (16 Thurman Avenue). Walk-through service from 5-6:30 pm and memorial service for family and close friends at 7 pm. Again, all COVID-19 safety measures will be in place.