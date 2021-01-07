SONYA ELAINE SIMPSON, age 43, of Mount Hope, WV, passed unexpectedly of Covid-19 on January 3rd, 2021 at Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley, WV
She is survived by her loving husband Darren Simpson and their two sons Brodie and Garrett (Mount Hope, WV); her mother, Leslie Blackhurst (Belle, WV); as well as her grandparents on her mother's side, Louie and Betty Hutchinson (Belle, WV). Siblings, Jason Blackhurst and his wife E, their children Elaina and Finn (Westerville, OH), James Blackhurst and his wife Kitty and children Shaylea, Jack, and Brynlee, as well as step-children Dean and Laila (Belle, WV). Father-in-law Roger Simpson (Tunnelton, WV); Sister-in-law, Brandi Bucklew her husband David, and their children Corey and Hayden (Morgantown, WV). She is survived by a whole gaggle of Cousins, Aunts, Uncles, and distant relatives who loved her so very much. Also, one dog, which she occasionally lovingly referred to as Trouble.
Sonya was predeceased by her father Bruce, as well as her grandparents on her father's side, Jack and Alice Blackhurst.
Sonya was born to Bruce and Leslie Blackhurst in Charleston WV on August 18th, 1977.
From her father Bruce, she learned that objects you own are not symbols of status, but should serve a purpose. From her mother Leslie, she learned the care for others; sometimes at the expense of one's self. She reflected these lessons throughout her life, on occasion nearly to a fault.
She grew up in Holley Lawn, WV, a small neighborhood nestled between Pizza Hut and the stables. From an early age, she was responsible for mediating the lives of two mischievous youth, her brothers James and Jason Blackhurst. Little did she know this would serve as a prescient glimpse into a future with a heart full from caring for others, including her loving sons.
She thoroughly enjoyed playing softball as a youth. Coached by her father Bruce, the two shared a close bond. Softball also strengthened her ties with many teammates; creating lifelong friends able to resume the conversation where it was left sometimes years prior.
Her care of others hit another peak at DuPont High School where she led her friends through group sessions seeking expert help. In this case in the form of her mother Leslie, a nurse and trusted confidant, who helped answer important life questions deemed unfit to pose elsewhere, a trend that continued in college.
She attended Glenville State College, graduating in December of 1998, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Social Work. There she entered into the sisterhood of the Delta Zeta Sorority.
Sonya married Darren Simpson in 2002 and they made their home in Mount Hope, WV; raising their two exemplary boys Brodie and Garrett. Family was of utmost importance to Sonya, and the time they spent together will allow those of us that knew her to see her live on in their humor and selflessness.
Sonya, Darren, and the boys were members of the congregation of the United Methodist Temple.
She worked for FMRS Health Systems, as a well respected Social Worker / Waiver Supervisor where she continued her care of others.
Due to the pandemic, there will be no service or visitation open to the public. Stevens and Grass Funeral Home, Malden will host a live stream of the service through Facebook beginning at 1:00 PM on Friday afternoon, January 8th, 2021. Pastor Charles Bolen will be conducting the services.
Sonya will come to rest at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, alongside her father Bruce.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed. Temperatures will be taken upon entry to the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations to fund Brodie and Garrett's education would be a welcome gesture. Donations can be made to:
Care of Brodie and Garrett Simpson United Bank 4261 Robert C Byrd Drive Beckley, WV 25801
A celebration of Sonya's life will be held at a later date.
Family was of utmost importance to Sonya, and friendship was a close second. While we can't name and thank all of her friends, we owe a special thank you to Amanda, Berta, and Laura for having a recent outsized impact on her life.
Thank you to family, friends, and co-workers who have helped us all through this difficult time. The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.