Sophia Wise

SOPHIA M. WISE, formerly of Fayetteville, WV, entered peacefully into eternity on August 21, 2021, in Whiteland, IN. She was 101.
Sophia loved her family and regularly hosted the holiday gatherings. She enjoyed gardening, golfing, bowling, traveling, making crafts, crossword puzzles, reading, and poetry. She was a member of Homemakers, the Out to Lunch Bunch, and Fayetteville Presbyterian Church. She and her husband owned and operated Wise Auto Repair for many years in East End Oak Hill, WV.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis T. Wise, her parents, two brothers, and one sister.
She is survived by three daughters: Elaine (Frank) Rodgers of Stone Mountain, GA; Carolyn (Roger) Simms of Whiteland, IN; and Mary Lou (Mike) Grabosky of Oakland, MD, five grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 27, at High Lawn Memorial Park, Mausoleum Chapel, 1435 East Main Street, Oak Hill, WV, with Pastor John Holland officiating. Burial will follow at High Lawn Memorial Park. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the services. Flowers may be sent to High Lawn Funeral Home Chapel or a donation may be made to your local Humane Society in her honor. Arrangements have been in entrusted to Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service, New Castle, IN. You may express condolences or share a memory of Sophia at www.hinsey-brown.com.