SPENCE LEE WOODRUM, 51, of Yawkey, WV passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 24 at Bear Branch Cemetery, Spurlocksville, WV with Pastor Eddie Johnson officiating. Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek, WV is taking care of arrangements.
