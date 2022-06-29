SR. ANGELINA CAVALLARO, CSJ (99) died peacefully on June 27, 2022 at Mount St. Joseph in Wheeling, WV. She was lovingly attended by her sisters in community and staff. Sr. Angelina was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary Rose Cavallaro, her brothers Charles, Nicholas, Ernest, Ray and her sister, Violet. She is survived by her sister, Louise (Thomas) Martin and numerous nieces, nephews and their children.
Sister Angelina Cavallaro was born May 31, 1923 and entered the Congregation of St. Joseph from her home parish of St. Francis Borgia in Anmoore, West Virginia, on August 15, 1941. Following her novitiate experience, she professed her vows on St. Joseph's day in 1944. Sister received a B.S.Ed. degree in elementary education from Duquesne University and an M.S.Ed. degree in special education from St. Louis University.
As a teacher, Sister Angelina served first in diocesan elementary schools: St. Agnes in Charleston; St. Peter School and St. Joseph Villa Kindergarten in Fairmont; St. Francis Xavier in Moundsville; and Blessed Martin in Wheeling. She also served as house parent and teacher at St. Vincent Home for Girls in Wheeling. From 1961 until 1969 she provided a Special Education Class for special needs students in Wheeling and neighboring cities. From 1969-1979, she served as a faculty member in the Department of Education at West Liberty State College.
Following preparation and certification in clinical pastoral education, Sister Angelina embarked on a new career in pastoral ministry in 1979. Until her retirement to Mount St. Joseph in 1997, she served the pastoral needs of patients and families at St. Francis Hospital in Charleston, United Hospital Center in Clarksburg, and St. Joseph Hospital in Parkersburg. She is currently active in prayer ministry at Mount St. Joseph. Sr. Angelina expresses deep gratitude to her family, her community and especially to God for all her life's blessings.
Due to continuing Covid restrictions at Mount St. Joseph, Sr. Angelina's funeral services will be open to her family members and her religious community only.
The funeral liturgy will be live streamed on Friday, July 1 at 11 a.m. To offer online condolences and for a link to the live stream, visit Sister's obituary at www.altmeyerfuneralhomes.com.