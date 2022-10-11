Sr. Edward L. Moore

THE REV. DR. EDWARD L. MOORE, SR., joined the Church Triumphant on September 3rd, surrounded by his loving family in Whiteville, NC.
Dr. Moore was the son of Sampson Solomon Moore and Ruby Westbrook Moore. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sheila Page Moore and son, Edward (Ward) L. Moore, Jr. (Tomi), one brother Eugene Haywood Eason (Sylvia) of Wilmington, two grandchildren, Emily Paige Moore Bailey (Aiden) and Ian Alexander Moore who lovingly cherished their granddad and several nieces and nephews. Also, he was survived by 3 step-grandchildren: Wren Stevens, Dustin Harcrow (Damia), and Kellan Kirby (Rob), who loved and adored him.
He graduated from New Hanover High School in 1963 and Wilmington College (UNC-W) in 1967. Continuing his education, he became a graduate of Union Theological Seminary in 1971 in Richmond with a master's degree and in 1975 with a Doctor of Ministry degree.
During his 40 years of ministry, he served churches in North Carolina: Hampstead-Whiteville (Westminster) Rose Hill (Mount Zion and Oak Plain); West Virginia (Rock Lake Presbyterian Church), Summerville, SC (Summerville Presbyterian) Greenville, SC as a NCD ( Pilgrim Oaks) and Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church of Princess Anne, Virginia Beach, VA where he and the Lord built a new church building from the beginning.
Dr. Moore always said, "singing in choruses is my golf game." He sang in several choruses in several states including five major operas, with paid roles in two. While serving at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church of Princess Anne of Virginia, with his booming baritone voice, he recorded a CD with his musician and choir "Evensong at Grace.'
Also, he served in the local volunteer fire departments wherever he lived in several locations, serving as Chaplain in the Whiteville Fire Department, Whiteville, NC.
His Celebration of Life and The Witness of the Resurrection will be held in Whiteville, NC, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, October 15, at 2 p.m. The Rev. Robert Lapp, Interim pastor of Southport Presbyterian Church will be officiating.
Memorials may be made to Community Home Care and Hospice 333 Jefferson St., Whiteville NC 28472, and the church of your choice.