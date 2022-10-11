Thank you for Reading.

Sr. Edward L. Moore
THE REV. DR. EDWARD L. MOORE, SR., joined the Church Triumphant on September 3rd, surrounded by his loving family in Whiteville, NC.

Dr. Moore was the son of Sampson Solomon Moore and Ruby Westbrook Moore. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sheila Page Moore and son, Edward (Ward) L. Moore, Jr. (Tomi), one brother Eugene Haywood Eason (Sylvia) of Wilmington, two grandchildren, Emily Paige Moore Bailey (Aiden) and Ian Alexander Moore who lovingly cherished their granddad and several nieces and nephews. Also, he was survived by 3 step-grandchildren: Wren Stevens, Dustin Harcrow (Damia), and Kellan Kirby (Rob), who loved and adored him.

