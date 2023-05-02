Sr. Kinder

Thank you for Reading.

JACK L. KINDER, SR., 87, of Low Gap, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, April 30, 2023. Born February 28, 1936, he was the son of the late Frank and Bertha (Kerns) Kinder of Nellis, WV.

Jack proudly served his nation as a corporal in the U.S. Army from 1955-1958. Jack worked at FMC Corporation, South Charleston until 1970. He then began working in the coal industry until his retirement in 1995. After retirement, he was called into the ministry where he served His Lord and Savior faithful leading several churches. He preached his last sermon in January of 2023.

