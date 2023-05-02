Sr. Kinder

JACK L. KINDER, SR., 87, of Low Gap, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, April 30, 2023. Born February 28, 1936, he was the son of the late Frank and Bertha (Kerns) Kinder of Nellis, WV.
Jack proudly served his nation as a corporal in the U.S. Army from 1955-1958. Jack worked at FMC Corporation, South Charleston until 1970. He then began working in the coal industry until his retirement in 1995. After retirement, he was called into the ministry where he served His Lord and Savior faithful leading several churches. He preached his last sermon in January of 2023.
Jack was an avid Jeep Restoration Enthusiast. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycle, making wonderful memories traveling all across the U.S. Some of his fondest memories were fishing with his brothers, son and son-in-law and nephews on the Gauley River during the 70's and 80's.
Preceding Jack in death were brothers Dewey, Frank Jr. and Kenneth Kinder; sisters Doris Hoover and Geraldine Castle; and a grandson Brandon Lee McCracken.
Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of 64 years, Evelyn (Phillips) Kinder; daughters, Tammy McCracken of Scott Depot and Cindy (Wayne) Elkins of Hurricane; his son, Jack (Beth) Kinder, M.D. of Hurricane; seven adoring grandchildren, The Honorable Judge Ryan McCracken of Apex, NC, Stephanie McCracken of Barboursville, WV, Joshua McCracken of Jefferson, Georgia, Carissa (Mason) Tyler , M.D. of Sidney, Ohio, Alex Kinder, J.D. of Morgantown, WV and John Kinder of Hurricane, WV; brother, Terry Kinder; and sisters, Sue Ann Kinder, Patricia Carol Kinder and Phyllis Kinder.
The family wishes to give special thanks to Hospice, Sue Peros and Amy Watts for their kindness.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 1 p.m. till 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3rd at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV with a Private Family Graveside service.