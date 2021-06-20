SSgt. WILLIAM BENJAMIN KING Ret. USAF was born on February 9, 1934, in Freeman. He peacefully transitioned from this journey on June 14, 2021, with his family by his side.
He attended and graduated from Bluestone High School in Mercer County, class of 1952.
William joined the USAF at the tender age of 18 to help provide for his family. During his military career, he had the opportunity to meet current and future heads of states as well as develop lifelong and lasting friendships.
At the height of the "Cold War", his travels led him to Berlin Germany, where he would meet the love of his life, Renate. To this union, two sons were born whom also had the distinct opportunity to experience the world through their father. The wealth of knowledge and experiences that their travels afforded them were invaluable and left an indelible imprint on his entire family.
Following his military service of 21 years, William started a second career at the Social Security Administration in Charleston whilst simultaneously working at the Charleston Job Corps Center, where he had a positive impact on a plethora of young men and women. William also worked at CAMC for 14 years where he retired at 80 years old. William was also affectionately known as "Bill" or "Bk" by his friends and colleagues.
William loved "his lotto", it didn't matter which state he traveled through. He wouldn't miss the opportunity to play a pick 3, Powerball, Mega millions etc... He never met a lottery machine he didn't love.
Although small in stature, William personified a greatness that could only be exemplified by his patriarchal love for his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lester Joe and Katherine Lillian King; as well as his siblings Lester Jr., Myrtle, Mildred, Roy, Marjorie, John, Chester, Jewelle, and Dianne.
William leaves to cherish his memory, his loving and devoted wife of 58 years, Renate; his two sons, Ronald King of Greensboro, NC and Gerald King (Arleen) of Charleston; one step son, Jurgen Stinsky (Beate) of Berlin Germany; matriarchal first cousin, Geraldine Clark of Los Angeles, California; and sisters-in-law, Ursula Graves of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Linda King of Akron, Ohio, Carlene King of Newark, Delaware, Grace King of Rocky Mount, North Carolina, Edna King of New York, NY and Irene Jaensch of Berlin, Germany; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; as well as a host of nephews and nieces, (devoted) Tonya, Monique, Sonya, Latosha, and Lakisha.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, June 22, in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar with Pastor Roslyn Williams officiating. A procession will leave for the cemetery at 10:30 a.m. from Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Friends may visit from 7 to 8 p.m on Monday, June 21, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.