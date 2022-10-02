Thank you for Reading.

STACY DAWN (HAVERLAND) MORYCZ, 37 yrs., of Dundee, Michigan, formerly of Hometown, WV, died Tuesday September 27, 2022.

Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, Michigan, Monday October 3, 2022, from 2 - 8 p.m. She will lie-in-state on Tuesday October 4, 2022, in Crossroads Community Church, Ottawa Lake, MI, from 8 a.m., until the services at 9 a.m. There will be a private burial at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Twp, Michigan.

Tags

Recommended for you