STACY DAWN (HAVERLAND) MORYCZ, 37 yrs., of Dundee, Michigan, formerly of Hometown, WV, died Tuesday September 27, 2022.
Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, Michigan, Monday October 3, 2022, from 2 - 8 p.m. She will lie-in-state on Tuesday October 4, 2022, in Crossroads Community Church, Ottawa Lake, MI, from 8 a.m., until the services at 9 a.m. There will be a private burial at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Twp, Michigan.
Born January 7, 1985, in Charleston, WV. Stacy was the daughter of Robert "Mike" and Claudette (Nelson) Haverland. She was a 2003 Poca High School, WV, Graduate who later earned her bachelor's degree in psychology from Marshall University, WV. She married Steven Morycz on September 7, 2013, in Charleston, WV. She spent most of her career in the financial industry and as a Senior Client Associate for Merrill Lynch. She loved her children, people and working.
Survivors include: Her husband, Steven; daughters, Makenna and Mila Morycz; parents, Robert and Claudette Haverland; parents-in-law, Carl and Carol Morycz and a sister Adrianne (John) Petts. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, James and Helena Nelson, Henry and Anna Morycz, Alma Casto and Stanley and Mary Moskwa.
Memorial contributions can be made to: The Family.