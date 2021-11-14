STACY JO (MOORE) RAKESTRAW, 47, of Port St. Joe, Florida, formerly of Hurricane, WV, passed into the arms of her Savior on 11/6/21 after a long 3 year battle with cancer. She withstood so many obstacles in this valiant fight, and she was so blessed to have her loving husbamd by her side every step of the way. She always had a smile on her face for everyone regardless of how she felt.
Her family was so important to her and when she was able, she always tried to win ANY game played against her dad. She loved the beach and was finally able to live there. She enjoyed so much taking rides on the beach or just having a nice bonfire in the evening with the love of her life and soulmate. They made many wonderful memories in such a short time.
Stacy gave her life to the Lord and was baptized at a very young age. Even to the very end she was aware of where she was going and that she would be reunited with loved ones in Heaven and she was ready to go.
She was a graduate of Calvary Baptist Academy where she excelled in volleyball. She also was the pianist for the choir and competed in piano and volleyball in state competitions and won awards. After graduation she used her talent for the Lord by playing piano in several churches. After graduation from CBA, she got a degree from business college and she was employed as a paralegal for many years both in WV and FL.
Stacy was preceded in death by her daughter, Jessica Anne-Marie, paternal grandparents Bill and Doris Moore and maternal grandparents Raymond and Lucille Cowan.
Those left to cherish her memories are her loving husband Jeff, her son, Justen; daughter, Morgan (Austin); granddaughter Nevaeh and another granddaughter Makenna due very shortly. She also leaves behind her parents, Raymond and Linda Moore; her sister, Lisa and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on November 16th at Elizabeth Baptist Church located in Bancroft, WV at 1 p.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Jeff Arthur will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers please feel free to make a donation to jrake1968@gmail.com (paypal) or directly to Jeff Rakestraw, 9923 County Rd. 30A, Port St. Joe, Florida 32456.