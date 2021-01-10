STACY DAWN KIRK, 30, of Charleston, WV, went home Friday, January 8, 2021. Service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 13, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek. Burial will follow at Holstein Cemetery, Dartmont. The family will receive friends 1 hr. prior to the service. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.
