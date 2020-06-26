STANLEY DENNIS LATHEY went to his heavenly home on June 24, 2020.
Born in Jackson County, WV, he was the son of Clyde and Jane Kessel Lathey. From the beginning of his life, his priorities were faith in God, love of family and friends, and hard work. What he did not realize, was that his life would truly begin on fateful 4th of July in 1957, when he met the love of his life, Mary Margaret Warner Lathey in Ripley, WV. They were married in December 1957, and thus began their love story.
Stanley and Mary were blessed with two loving children, four grandchildren, one step-grandchild, two great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter on the way. While he may not have had the official title, there are many others who consider him a father or grandfather in their life.
Stanley led a life full of blood, sweat and tears, to make sure he provided for his family. He worked at Kaiser Aluminum in Ravenswood, from which he retired, but also worked full time as a farmer. He spent countless hours in the hayfield, tending to his cattle and lending a helping hand to all of his friends and neighbors. His family would often joke that the best way to get his attention was to mention cattle, a tractor or hay.
Stanley also enjoyed traveling with Mary, in which they made many lifelong friends. They especially enjoyed traveling to watch their children and grandchildren participate in their band, choral, football, basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball and church events.
Anyone who ever met Stanley, knew him to be jovial, have a great sense of humor and be a jokester. He could instantly lift your spirits and never left you without a smile.
Stanley helped mold and shape the lives and character of countless individuals over the years. He was a man of strong faith and integrity, who shared his love of God and generous spirit with all those he encountered. His physical loss leaves an ache in our hearts; and while we mourn his physical loss, we take comfort in knowing we will be reunited again one day.
Stanley was a member of Given Church. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Margaret Warner Lathey, and his parents, Clyde and Jane Kessel Lathey.
He is survived by his daughter, Cindy (Rich) Sansbury; son, Rick (Nancy Dee) Lathey; grandchildren, Ashli (Brent) Samples, Mandy Sansbury, Ambra (Trevor) Clark, Derek (Huda) Lathey; step-granddaughter, Stacy (Ed) McFall; and great-grandchildren, Blake Samples, Austin Samples and Kennedy Clark (on the way); his sister, Ella Faith (Everett) Johnson; and countless cousins, nieces, nephews and loving friends.
Funeral Service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, June 28, at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley, with Pastors Allen Stewart and Tim Birthisel officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Given. Friends may call from 12 p.m. until the time of service on Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Pleasant Hill Cemetery Fund, c/o Annette Griffith, 814 Statts Mill Road, Ripley, WV 25271.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com.