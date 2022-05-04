STANLEY JEAN MITCHELL, 73, of Clendenin, passed into eternal rest after battling dementia on April 13, 2022.
Stanley was born in Annapolis, MD, and graduated from Herbert Hoover High School in 1970. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters Maria Francis Estep and Mary Ann Bowen. He survived by his two brothers, David and Stephen Mitchell of Charleston, and two sisters, Kimberly Gutschmidt of Vancouver, WA and Radah Jane Butcher of Charleston.
Stanley enjoyed providing lawn care services for individuals in the Clendenin area for many years. He is remembered for always responding to those in need of help or to the community needs in time of disasters.
Visitation will be held at Matics Funeral Home in Clendenin on Thursday, May 5, between 6 and 8 p.m. Services will be held at Matics Funeral Home on Friday, May 6, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Clendenin Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your local Hospice facility or to the Clendenin Advent Church.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the Matics family for their long-time friendship between them and Stanley. The family is also very grateful for the excellent care that was provided by the nurses and staff at Cedar Ridge Nursing Home in Sissonville, WV., during the past three years.